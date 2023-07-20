On July 19, 2023, shortly after 3:00 p.m., New York State Police, Ithaca College Public Safety and EMS responded to a suspicious death at a residence in the 1000 block of Danby Road in the town of Ithaca.
As a result of an investigation Keith A. Rowser Jr., age 28 of Ithaca, NY was charged with the class “A-I” felony of Murder in the second degree for killing his father Keith A. Rowser Sr., age 52 of Ithaca, NY.
Rowser Jr. was taken into custody with the assistance of Ithaca Public Safety and Ithaca City Police Department.
Rowser Jr. was arraigned at Tompkins County Central Arraignment and remanded to the jail with no bail, as per the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation is on-going.
