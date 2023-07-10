On July 8 at approximately 7:45 PM Ithaca Police Officers responded to a residence in the 200 Block of Cleveland Avenue after receiving reports of a dispute at that location.
Following an investigation into the dispute, one involved party, later identified as 50 year old Miguel Matos of Ithaca, N.Y., was taken into police custody. While being taken into custody, Mr. Matos attempted to gain control of an Ithaca Police Officer’s duty weapon by trying several times to forcibly remove the weapon from the Officer’s holster.
Mr. Matos was charged with Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in violation of Section 110.00 / 265.03, Subsection 1B, of the New York State Penal Law, a Class D Felony Offense.
Mr. Matos was arraigned by Ithaca City Court Judge Peacock and subsequently remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
One Ithaca Police Officer sustained minor injuries during this incident.
