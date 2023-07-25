On 7/25/23 at about 7:34 PM, Ithaca Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on Rt. 13 Southbound at the intersection with Rt. 13A. The driver was observed and known to Officers to be wanted for a stabbing that occurred in Ithaca on 7/13/23.
The driver, identified as 27 year old Ithaca resident Christopher Daniels, was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree, a Class B Felony. The defendant was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
The Ithaca Police Department would like to thank the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for assisting with the traffic stop.
Any witnesses regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.