On 5/19/2023 at about 4:28PM, Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Abbott Lane and Chestnut Street for a report of a pedestrian who had just evaded being run over by another male in a motor vehicle.
Upon arrival, Officers located the victim who reported jumping over a rock wall while another male subject known to the victim was intentionally attempting to run the victim over in said motor vehicle, striking said rock wall. Said motor vehicle was located in the area with damage consistent with this report.
The male operating said motor vehicle was identified as 19 year old Ithaca resident, Anthony J Fleming .Mr. Fleming was arrested on scene and charged with Attempted Assault 1st Degree, a Class C Felony. Mr.Fleming was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $30,000.00 bail.
Any witnesses regarding this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department via the following means:
- Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
- Police Administration: 607-272-9973
- Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
- Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.