Ithaca Police have announced 35 year old Demetrius Goree has been arrested on charges of first degree rape, second degree rape and first degree criminal sex act.
The victim of the crimes was under the age of 18, and the incident in question occurred the early morning hours of May 28, and police said more charges are expected to be filed.
The arrest was the result of a joint investigation between IPD and the Tompkins County Sheriff's Office. Goree has been remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.