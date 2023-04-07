On 04/06/2023 at approximately 9:45 AM, members of the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant on a person near the intersection of Utica Street and Jay Street, as well as a residence in the 900 block of N. Cayuga Street at the request of IPD Investigators. The search warrant was part of an investigation into illegal firearms and narcotic sales. IPD was assisted by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.
As a result of the search warrant, Tiyon Q. Gunn, 23, of Ithaca, was charged with the following:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd, a Class C Felony
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd, a Class B Felony
Gunn was arraigned in Ithaca City Court before Judge Wallace and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $25,000 bail/$50,000 bond.
If anyone has pertinent information, please contact the Ithaca Police Department via the methods listed below.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
