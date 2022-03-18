ITHACA, NY -- Ithaca Police arrested and charged Damien D. Blackman, 42, of Ithaca, with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.
On March 11 shortly after 2 a.m. Ithaca police officers conducted a vehicle stop for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, Blackman was allegedly found to be in possession of approximately 6.7 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 4.7 grams of suspected Fentanyl and 11.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine. According to police, all the drugs were packed consistent with the sale of narcotics, and Blackman allegedly had over $1,000 in cash on him. That amount of Fentanyl could kill more than 2,000 people.
After arresting Blackman, police searched his vehicle and allegedly found a digital scale, an extended 9mm handgun magazine and a 9mm handgun.
Blackman was arraigned in front of Ithaca City Court Judge, Honorable Richard Wallace, and was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.