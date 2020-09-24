ITHACA, N.Y.– Ithaca police arrested Kasheen Camel on Sept. 24 for a combination of crimes. All of them occurred among multiple dates between August and September of this year.
Camel was arrested on charges of Burglary in the Third degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth degree, Identity Theft in the Third Degree, False Personation, and an active arrest warrant for Petit Larceny.
During the course of several investigations, the IPD Investigative Division has recovered numerous items that are believed to be stolen, said IPD. They've called on anyone who has had items stolen from their residence and has yet to report the incident to contact the Investigative Division at 607-272-9973 Ext. 4.
Camel was arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Peacock and remanded to Tompkins County Jail.
Additional charges may also be filed pending the conclusion of separate ongoing burglary investigations.
