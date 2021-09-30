New York State Police at Ithaca arrested Joshua R. Lotkowictz, age 27 of Ithaca on Sept. 27 for the misdemeanor of criminal mischief in the fourth degree. He was then arrested for the felony of criminal mischief in the second degree several hours later.
Troopers were dispatched to a residence Sept. 27 on Birdseye View Drive in Ithaca. When they arrived, they found that Lotkowictz punched a window to the front door of the house and shattered the glass; he also damaged a bedroom door.
Lotkowictz was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca where he was released on an appearance ticket to Ithaca Town Court on Oct. 6.
On Sept. 28, troopers arrested Lotkowictz for the felony of criminal mischief in the second degree. An investigation determined that Lotkowictz damaged more items inside the home by ripping drywall from the walls, breaking windows and doors. He was arrested and transported to SP Ithaca for processing.
Lotkowictz was arraigned in the Ithaca Town Court and released on his own recognizance. His next appearance date was scheduled for Oct. 7.
