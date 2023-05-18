On 05/16/2023 at 6:55 PM, Ithaca Police Officers arrested a person in the 300 block of West State Street on an active arrest warrant. Defendant Jacole Morris, 21 years old, of Ithaca was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony. Morris was taken into custody and transported to the Ithaca Police Department for processing.
The arrest warrant was issued following a domestic incident that occurred on 09/02/2022. During this incident officers believed that Morris was possibly armed with a gun. Morris resisted the officers and was ultimately apprehended following a foot pursuit. Following the pursuit, a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered and later confirmed to be possessed by Morris.
Morris was arraigned on the warrant in Tompkins County Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on bail set in the amount $10,000 cash.
