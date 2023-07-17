On Saturday, 07-15-23 at approximately 12:27 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a residence in the 300 Block of West Buffalo Street for a report of a domestic dispute.
While Officers were on scene investigating the incident, the primary aggressor involved in the dispute, later identified as 37 year old Travis L. Anderson of Ithaca, N.Y., began harassing the Officers and making specific threats indicating that he intended to murder them at a later time. As a result, Anderson was arrested a short time later and charged with violating the following sections of the New York State Penal Law:
- Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree
- 1 Count, Class A Misdemeanor (NYS Penal Law Section 195.05)
- Resisting Arrest
- 1 Count, Class A Misdemeanor (New York State Penal Law Section 205.30)
- Harassment 2nd Degree
- 4 Counts, Violation (New York State Penal Law Section 240.26)
Anderson was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court by Judge Wallace and released a short time later after the issuance of an appearance ticket and full stay away orders of protection.
The investigation into this matter is continuing.
