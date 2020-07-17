Ithaca police arrested Michael DeAugustine, 24, of Ithaca on Wednesday evening following a report of a dispute on Third Street in Dryden.
According to a police report, DeAugustine and a 27-year old man, who hasn't been identified, were involved in verbal dispute that turned physical. DeAugustine is accused of stabbing the man in the arm with a knife.
State police say the victim, who "suffered a severe laceration", was transported to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center via ambulance.
DeAugustine was arrested and then arraigned virtually. He is currently in police custody on a $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.
The victim was issued an ordered of protection by the judge. State police say the victim and DeAugustine knew each other prior to the incident.
DeAugustine is scheduled to appear in the town of Dryden court on July 20 on charges for the felonies of Assault in the second degree, Strangulation in the second degree and the misdemeanor of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.
