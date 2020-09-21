ITHACA, NY,– An Ithaca Police Department Officer was on patrol when he noticed a white male acting disorderly in and around the 100 and 200 Blocks businesses of S. Cayuga St on Sept. 17 around 2 a.m.
Upon initial observation, the officer learned that the subject had recently stolen an item from one of the businesses and was being requested to be arrested.
The subject who was later identified as Jason N. Brown Sr., was arrested for petit larceny. Brown was released on an appearance ticket but remained in the IPD lobby where he proceeded to throw and break items around and in the lobby, repeatedly bang the public phone handset off the wall, shatter a drinking glass and dump a liquid on the doors used by the public to enter the IPD.
Brown then fled from the police department and police relocated him a few hours later after he had committed another larceny at the same business in the 200 block of S. Cayuga Street.
Brown was arrested for Burglary in the Third Degree where he had illegally entered a business in the 100 block of S. Cayuga Street and stolen property.
Brown was arraigned before Ithaca City Court Judge Peacock on two counts of Petit Larceny, 1 count of Criminal Tampering, and Burglary in the third degree for incidents that occurred between 2:15 AM and 6:00 AM. Brown was released on his own recognizance as per NYS Law, none of the offenses are eligible for bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.