On Friday, at 9:25 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of two males and a female creating a disorderly situation at The Boat Yard Grill, located at 525 Taughannock Blvd. On scene Officers learned that the three people were leaving the restaurant when an employee tried to get the license plate of the vehicle they were leaving in. One of the subjects then fired a gun at the employee, but the bullet did not hit them.
Through the investigation it was found that Troy S. Washington, 45 years of age from Ithaca, was responsible for firing the gun. Subsequently a loaded .25 caliber handgun was recovered within the vehicle he was occupying.
Washington was charged with the following:
- Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree, a Class C Felony.
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony Harassment 2nd, a violation
Washington was arraigned in front of Honorable Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail with no bail.
Anyone with information or camera systems that may aid Police in this investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police.
