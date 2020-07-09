The Shops at Ithaca Mall will be reopening July 10 for the first time in months after closing because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Shopping malls have been closed since mid-March at the direction of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said this week that if malls met certain air filtration conditions they would be allowed to reopen. In order to reopen, malls had to add "enhanced" air filtration systems to their heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems that are able to filter coronavirus particles out of the air.
According to mall management, the building will be open for limited hours until further notice: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, then 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Doors will be unlocked for mall employees only at 8 a.m. each day.
It's unclear which businesses will be individually opening back up, though certain places like Zocalo have been offering food for curbside pick-up. Larger stores like Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods and Target have been open in some capacity for several weeks, but its unknown what the financial ramifications will be for some of the smaller businesses within the mall.
More restrictions than normal will also be in place, including the closure of seating areas in the common area and food court, and masks are required.
Deliveries will only be allowed through the loading dock doors behind Regal Cinema.
Since closing, the mall's parking lot has served as Tompkins County's most prominent coronavirus testing site, where people can be tested for COVID-19 without exiting their vehicles. The mall's announcement does not mention the testing site, and the Ithaca Times is awaiting comment from Cayuga Medical Center regarding if it will be impacted at all. The lot behind the mall is currently housing a large, ominous fleet of school buses.
