ITHACA, NY -- Elizabeth Aherne, an attorney in Ithaca, announced her candidacy for New York State's Supreme Court in the sixth judicial district election in the fall of 2021.
The sixth judicial district encompasses all of Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga and Tompkins Counties. Aherne has been practicing law as a transactional attorney and litigator for more than 20 years. She began her career as a tax associate working for Caldwalader, Wickerhsam and Taft LLP, a New York-based law firm, and subsequently served in the same role at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, a prestigious London-based law firm.
Prior to opening her own law practice in 2008, she served as an associate attorney with Schlather, Stumbar, Salk and Park, LLP in Ithaca. For the past 12 years, Aherne has owned and operated her own private law practice in Ithaca. She handles cases involving a wide range of law including custody, divorce, wills, trusts and estates, business, real property, and personal injury law.
Aherne, 47, is a first-generation American born to immigrant parents from England. She lives in Ithaca and is the mother of three boys (ages 15, 12 and 8). She is a graduate of Cornell University (bachelor’s degree in economics), Georgetown University Law Center (juris doctorate degree) and John Hopkins University (master’s degree in education).
