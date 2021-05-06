ITHACA, NY -- Rent reform is a rightfully hot topic in Ithaca and around the country. As the COVID-19 pandemic fuels job loss and people struggle to make ends meet, keeping a roof overhead becomes a significant hurdle. This is particularly problematic in Ithaca, where over 70% of the community is composed of renters and the affordable housing crisis looms like a dark cloud.
Rent has been continually rising in Ithaca for the past decade, but the pandemic has brought the issue to the forefront. The creation of movements like the Ithaca Tenants Union (ITU) and the Solidarity Slate in 2020 and 2021 are just a few examples of how the increased push for rent reform has been forged in the fire of these intense circumstances.
The Levels of Disconnect
More reform efforts don't necessarily equate to tangible change. In June of last year, Ithaca made headlines as the first U.S. city to cancel rent — only, that never actually happened. After months of protests in favor of rent cancellation, Common Council passed a resolution that would freeze rent payments, but any actual legislation met a standstill at the state level.
The problem is in part due to a disconnect between local, state and federal governments. In March of last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued anexecutive orderprohibiting cities and towns in the state from issuing pandemic relief efforts without approval from the New York Department of Health. This is the same department where Ithaca’s rent cancellation resolution met its demise.
For another example, one only needs to look at the timelines on eviction moratorium, which are meant to prevent tenants who are unable to pay rent from being kicked out of their homes. Back in March, the CDC extended the federal eviction moratorium until June 30. At the same time, In New York state, the eviction moratorium was set to expire on May 1, 2021, and has since been extended to August 31.
Besides the contradicting dates, the state and federal moratoriums don’t necessarily apply to the same people, leaving confused tenants to sort through the slew of conflicting information. In this worrisome time, no one seems to be on the same page.
Options for Opting in
Even with the tangled web of government complicating matters, there is tangible action the City of Ithaca can make in regards to rent reform. As members of the Solidarity Slate and ITU will tell you, it all starts with opting in to the Emergency Tenant Protection Act (ETPA) of 1974.
The ETPA regulates rent increases on buildings of six or more units that were built before 1974. Previously, the ETPA only extended to New York City and the municipalities of Westchester, Rockland and Nassau counties downstate.
That all changed in June 2019, when Cuomo passed the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA), which, among other things, removed many of the limitations of the ETPA by making rent stabilization an option for all municipalities rather than just the counties mentioned above. If a city in New York declares a housing emergency, in which the rental vacancy rate is 5% or less, they are eligible to implement the ETPA.
In addition to regulating rent increases, the ETPA “entitles rent stabilized tenants to receive required services, to have their leases renewed, and to be protected from eviction except on grounds allowed by law,” according to the NYS Homes and Community Renewal, the state’s affordable housing agency (HCR). As such, the ETPA and the changes under the HSTPA are genuinely seen as shifting the law in favor of tenants as opposed to the landlords.
Angel DeVivo, a member of the Ithaca Tenants Union, spoke of the benefits of implementing the ETPA in Ithaca, saying, “We think a city ETPA would cover a lot of the larger low-income housing rentals in Ithaca, which is huge in terms of fighting gentrification and ensuring people can afford their apartment.”
George “Jorge” Defendini, a member of the Solidarity Slate who is running for Common Council, echoed this sentiment.
“Opting in to ETPA which would put a lot of Ithaca on the road toward rent stabilization and protecting the city from forces of gentrification and pricing people out of their homes, but also in general strengthens the rights of tenants from landlords...” he said.
The problem is Ithaca has yet to opt in to the ETPA, which is honestly a bit of a conundrum. For a city that was touted for its bold efforts to cancel rent, it's surprising that taking an initial step like opting into the EPTA hasn’t happened yet. Although the rent cancellation reform ultimately failed because the matter went out of the City’s hands, this time, Ithaca has direct control over the passing of the ETPA on the local level.
Defendini attributes Ithaca’s cold feet to a lack of “political will.” “Politicians didn’t do this of their own volition and free will,” Defendini said when explaining why Common Council tried to pass rent cancellation in the first place. “The push for rent cancellations is a product of grassroots organizations on a local level who pushed for these things.”
DeVivo said that when it came to advocating for reform, people like Mayor Svante Myrick required a lot of “prodding.”
“There's always more that he could be doing, and I think he’s been pretty ‘out to lunch’ for like the past six months,” DeVivo said.
Creating Change from Within
Right now, the ITU and the Ithaca Democratic Socialists of America are hoping the Solidarity Slate will be able to get Ithaca to opt in to the ETPA. The Solidarity Slate has three candidates running for Ithaca Common Council in 2021. Defendini is one of these members — Shaniya Foster and Phoebe Brown are the other two. The idea is to get elected and then further the push for ETPA from within Common Council.
Defendini and Brown are both running unopposed in their respective wards, so the goal isn’t as far-fetched as it might sound. Still, even if all three are elected, the Solidarity Slate will only make up three out of 10 total Common Council seats. Six of the remaining seats will remain occupied by current members of the council until 2023.
Essentially, there is no guarantee that the Solidarity Slate would be successful in convincing the board — but that doesn’t mean they are not going to try.
“We’re going to have to talk to people and convince them that our vision is what the city needs and is representative of the people in Ithaca,” Defendini explained.
Common Council primary elections are held on June 22, and the actual election is the first Tuesday of November, so even beginning to implement this plan will take time. Still, opting into the ETPA doesn’t have to wait for new elections to Common Council. As the rent cancellation movements from summer clearly demonstrate, if enough people protest in favor of a cause, it’s possible to create the political change the public wants to see.
Renters vs Landlords
Those most negatively affected by the passing of the ETPA would likely be landlords. This alone wouldn’t necessarily wreak havoc on their income streams, but coupled with other reform efforts like the eviction moratorium and rent cancellation, it could put many landlords in a tight space. Still, landlords tend to not get a lot of sympathy.
Veronica Pillar, an Ithaca resident who is running for Tompkins Legislature and advocating for housing reform, said tenants stand to lose more than landlords in the face of the pandemic.
“I’m not trying to say that tenants not paying rent isn’t a burden on landlords,” Pillar said. “But it just isn't an equivalent burden to being unhoused.”
DeVivo said they feel a lot of landlords are wrongfully “crying poverty.”
“Some smaller landlords might be struggling, but ultimately they own several properties,” DeVivo said. “They will have a roof over their head, and renters will not if they are evicted.”
Many, including Myrick, have made the important distinction to separate smaller landlords who may only own one or two properties from those that own dozens. Obviously, those who own only a handful of properties will be far more affected by a single tenant not paying rent. In these cases, it’s important to make sure legislation will not hurt smaller businesses.
Still, when interviewed, Kayla Lane, board member and acting secretary of the Landlords Association of Tompkins County, said she felt size shouldn’t necessarily equate to how landlords should be treated.
“I don’t necessarily believe that certain landlords or their sizes have any leaning or merit on this discussion,” she said. “I don’t feel that any one person is any less deserving of any sort of right and ability to collect rent on a property they’ve rented out. I don’t think that changes depending on your size.”
Lane herself said she was against eviction moratoriums and rent cancellation, as it could severely cut into a landlord’s bottom line. She pointed out that the eviction moratorium is a way of “kicking the can down the road” rather than addressing the problem, which many critics of the moratorium have aptly cited as well. Certainly, when the moratorium eventually expires, the potential for mass evictions is a very real threat.
Instead, Lane suggested handling issues on a case-by-case basis and connecting tenants with resources to help them pay rent.
“We should make sure that we are connecting tenants in need with the proper means for help instead of hoping they know what programs are out there,” she said. “If a tenant is truly affected by the pandemic and really legitimately cannot pay their rent, I hope they’re given the resources in which they can apply and seek assistance, because there are a lot of opportunities out there.”
Working on a case-by-case basis is certainly a valid option, as each tenant's situation is unique. Unfortunately, this would often mean settling issues in court, something that puts a financial burden on both tenants and landlords. Additionally, according to a 2020 COVID-19 evictions survey conducted by the National Housing Law Project, nationally, only 10% of tenants have legal representation while 90% of landlords do. Considering this, taking issues to court puts tenants in a precarious position.
Settling out of court can be tricky too, especially if tenants aren’t properly educated on their rights as renters.
“Many tenants don’t have the knowledge to protect themselves from landlord harassment and manipulation,” DeVivo explained. “A lot of the evictions in Ithaca are extralegal, so they don’t go through the courts, and it’s often them convincing their tenants that they should leave or they have to.”
While there are indeed resources given to tenants, many of the programs are flawed, overly-complex and ineffective. In the end, they can negatively affect not only tenants but also landlords.
As a recent New York Times article detailed, Congress has allocated billions of dollars in emergency rental aid to help people who fell behind on rent, yet little has reached landlords or tenants. The program requires hundreds of state and local governments to develop their own plans for distributing funds. But because no one is on the same page, efforts have been slow-going
So on the surface, it seems as if the desires of tenants and landlords are at odds. Any legislation for rent reform will take away income from landlords, and if everything stays the same, more and more renters will find themselves homeless. For her part, Lane said she feels that landlords are getting a bad rap, which hinders meaningful communication between tenants and landlords.
“Right now we’re painted as the bad guy and unfortunately we have to bear that and it's just unfortunate that this is the relationship that comes out of this environment, and I hope this improves so we can work together towards a reasonable solution,” she said.
Making this into a tenant versus landlord debate ignores the systemic problems that come from the confusing and contradicting legislature and reform efforts described above. Change can come from the different levels of government working more cohesively, although again, this is easier said than done. On the local level, taking small steps like opting into the ETPA can put Ithaca on a path to rent stabilization, even if this one move will not solve everything.
