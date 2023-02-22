Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.