New York State Police at Ithaca are seeking the public’s help to find the person or persons who are responsible for a break-in at a Lansing church.
The suspect(s) broke into All Saints Church on Ridge Road in the town of Lansing sometime between the afternoon of Sunday, July 24 and the morning of Monday, July 25. A safe containing a large amount of cash was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607) 347-4463 or (607)561-7400. Reference case 10958358.
Why does that church have so much money?
