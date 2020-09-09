Ithaca Int'l Airport

Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) American Airlines flights have ceased daily flights to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and have replaced them with daily service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), starting Sept. 9.
 
The inaugural schedule will include one flight per day which is also available to see on the American Airlines website. Prior to the change, there had been a weekly service to and from CLT via American Airlines on Saturdays, which began in December of 2018. 
 
A representative for the airport said that the change, a daily two-hour flight, will provide Ithaca with connection to the second largest American Airlines hub in the country, after the Dallas Fort-Worth location, allowing access to hundreds of nonstop destinations around the world. It's still unclear how frequently trips to Philadelphia will be offered, going forward.
 
Chairman of the Air Services Board Larry Baum said, “Adding Charlotte service for our community is going to be of great benefit to all those who fly. This hub will provide much more reliable service year-around and connects to many destinations in the US and around the world. As passenger counts increase, we’ll be seeing larger aircraft being used on this route.” 
 
CLT has one passenger terminal with more gates than any other single airport terminal building in the United States.
 
In 2019, Ithaca Tompkins International Airport completed their $40 million renovation project that expanded its service to international locations, with room for larger aircraft as the air travel market recovers. Part of the renovation included the addition of four, fully equipped passenger boarding bridges. 

