Ithaca Hummus has pledged to match all donations made by the public to Ithaca Farmers Market (IFM) between June 9 and June 12.
Ithaca Hummus owner Chris Kirby said he hopes to surpass IFM's original goal of $20,000. "I want more small businesses to be able to come through the market and chase success like I have," said Kirby. "What's good for the market is good for the local Ithaca economy."
IFM has managed to re-open and remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, although at a modified capacity. The market reached nearly full capacity last week, with all 88 market booths filled. Previously, vendors were required to fill every other booth as a safety precaution.
The market has also loosened some of its regulations. which it established at the start of the season. Since June 22, customers have been able to purchase hot food and drinks to-go and the market has increased the number of household members who enter the market at a time to two. Although, they are still strictly enforcing the total number of visitors who enter the market at one time.
Despite attempting to take steps to return to normal, the effects of the pandemic are expected to continue to be felt throughout months to come.
"We've lost a huge chunk of our income," said IFM Executive Director Becca Rimmel. "We can cut back on spending, but we need to make up the difference. We've lost close to $60,000 in rental income alone because weddings at the market have been postponed to 2021. That money usually goes towards paying our bills to keep the lights on."
The limited capacity of the market is taking a huge toll on the businesses that rely on it. No longer the social gathering spot it once was, customer/vendor relationships are suffering.
Kirby attributes his success to the development of customer relationships at the market when his business was just beginning. Since 2013, when he and his wife started their business, Ithaca Hummus has become the fastest growing brand Hummus in the country.
"I really attribute a lot of my success to the interactions to the customers I had in the early days. I really didn't have much money back then. Vending at the market was a great way to get started because the startup costs are so low, unlike opening up a brick and mortar shop." He hopes by getting the market through this difficult season, more businesses will be around to reap the reward of surviving the pandemic.
Anyone interested in helping support the Ithaca's Farmer's Market can do so through a PayPal donation feature on their website: https:/ithacamarket.com/donate/ and for the latest updates visit their Facebook page.
