The cost of living is constantly rising and according to a recent report by Doxo, an online third party bill paying company, the average household in Ithaca spends roughly $2,170 a month for the ten most common household bills.
Some of the most common household bills in Ithaca are paid to New York State Electric & Gas, Tolls by Mail NY, Pay By Plate (MA), Casella Waste, and Five Star Bank (NY).
The national average for monthly cost of the most common household bills is $2,003 so the average household in Ithaca is spending 8.4% more than the national average. However, at $2,170 it is still lower than the New York State average of $2,361.
On a nationwide scale, Ithaca ranks 1,551 out of 4,276 when it comes to average monthly household bill costs. On a statewide scale, Ithaca ranks 169 out of 245.
According to the report, the average household bill costs for surrounding areas are considerably lower than Ithaca. For example, households in Horseheads spend $1,664 a month, households in Cortland spend $1,595 a month, and households in Endicott spend $1,561 a month.
