Code Red Robotics of Ithaca High School is ready to kick off a new school year! As part of the worldwide FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics teams build robots and participate in competitions. Code Red team members build a 125-pound robot during the course of two months every school year following that year’s theme and competition challenges.
Before “build season” starts, new members are welcomed and prepared to work together to make the year’s robot a success. Along the way, students build critical thinking skills and lifelong relationships with their peers, advisors, and mentors - local STEM professionals who provide important insight for the team.
This year Code Red welcomed 49 new members onto our team, bringing our membership to a total of 85. On October 22, many of them, along with returning members and mentors, attended Ra Cha Cha Ruckus. Hosted by FIRST team 1511, also known as Rolling Thunder, Ruckus is a small competition featuring last year’s robots. This competition allows for new members to learn about how FIRST works and to get a chance to see robots and team members in action.
“Ruckus was a really fun experience,” says Maria Sun, a freshman who’s a new to the team this year, “Not only was it exciting to watch and be a part of, but a friend and I were even able to contribute to the spirit award for our team! I'm really excited for our next competition and the rest of the season.”
Code Red also kicked off the year with volunteering and activities to connect with the community. On September 18th, our team brought last year’s robot down to Streets Alive! in Ithaca, hosted by Bikewalk Tompkins. We gave demonstrations on how the robot works and were able to show our love of STEM to so many members of the community. According to an anonymous parent who had attended the event, “[Our son] has asked about seeing the “robot built by the kids in the red shirts” since he saw y’all at the last Streets Alive! He was thrilled you all came out.”
On October 11th, team members volunteered at Stewart Park to help Friends of Stewart Park pick up litter, trim down invasive plants, and clean up the playground to keep our local park clean and an enjoyable place for all. Connie Zheng, one of the volunteers during the event says, “It was a really fulfilling experience and a lot of work, but I’m glad I could do my part!” She looks forward to more opportunities like this in the season ahead.
After elections last spring, Code Red is led by seven officers: Emerson Schryver, President; Annalise Thompson and Wali Alfridi, Vice Presidents/Build Team Managers; Alex Elia, Community Outreach;, Celene Sahoo, Treasurer; Shaine Wei, Team Administrator; and Jennifer Zhao, PR Officer. As a student run club, the officers are anticipating a great year.
FIRST Team Code Red Robotics would like to continue to thank its sponsors; Rheonix, BorgWarner Morse TEC, BAE Systems, Cornell Institute for Computational Sustainability, Cornell Bowers College of Computing & Information Science, Cornell College of Engineering, Datapoint Labs, Duthie Orthodontics, Elwyn & Palmer Consulting Engineers, PLLC, Incodema, Tompkins Trust Company, Vector Magnetics, ShipIndex.org, M&T Bank, ICSD, ICSD Board of Education, Ithaca High School, and IPEI. Their support makes it possible for the team to operate and to foster a love of STEM.
Code Red is an associate member of the IthacaSTEM Advocates, an affiliate of the Ithaca Public Education Initiative (IPEI), a non-for-profit organization that believes the education of every student in the Ithaca City School District is enhanced through community connections and support.
For more information on Code Red Robotics, please email advisor Ian Krywe at ikrywe@icsd.k12.ny.us, or visit our website at https://www.team639.org/ . More information about FIRST robotics can be found at https://www.firstinspires.org/ .
