ITHACA, NY -- Abdul Jalil, 55, of Ithaca, New York, pled guilty to federal food stamp fraud, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Bethanne M. Dinkins, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and John Joly, Acting Chief of the Ithaca Police Department.
As part of his plea, Jalil admitted that he exchanged food stamp benefits for cash with customers at his store, the Ithaca Halal Meat and Grocery, which is prohibited by the USDA, resulting in a loss to the government of $120,061. During today’s guilty plea, the defendant agreed to pay full restitution to the government.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 25 in Albany, New York. At sentencing, he faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years. His sentence will be imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.
This case is being investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General, the Ithaca Police Department, and the Ithaca Department of Social Services, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Thomson.
