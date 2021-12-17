The Ithaca Guaranteed Income has extended its application to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 21. The program will provide $450 per month for one year to 110 caregivers. Click here to read more about the program.
According to the Human Services Coalition, partners at the University of Pennsylvania informed them that hundreds have started applications but have no submitted them. Between that and the recent uptick in COVID cases, the deadline was extended so people could get any questions they have answered.
An information Zoom meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. to address any last-minute questions or concerns.
The Human Services Coalition said there have been questions about the nature of the researchers' questionnaire and how personal data will be used in the study.
"This is your private life and information, and it will be kept that way," the coalition's director for housing initiatives Liddy Bargar said. "Penn’s researchers are interested only in how our city’s caregivers are doing as a whole and how IGI might affect their overall survey responses."
If you have questions about the application process or need technical help, call 211 (or 1.877.211.8667) weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. 2-1-1 also has the ability to text or do an online chat.
The Zoom information is below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85971690030?pwd=bFQwYkpCOVlOUzNQK0F5bXFaWjN0QT09
Meeting ID: 859 7169 0030
Passcode: 164643
