Ithaca Free Clinic Coordinator Luz Rivera announced Sunday that the free clinic will be gradually re-opening to patients on a "limited basis" and will opt to see patients via video. However, walk-in appointments are not yet being accepted.
"As you may know due to the pandemic the Ithaca Free Clinic has been closed," Rivera wrote in a statement. "We are currently in the process of opening for services. Right now we will be seeing patients on a limited basis. There will be no walk-in hours or pre-employment physical being done or seeing new patients."
Rivera went on to say that clinic medical providers will be consulting with patients through telehealth video conferences. Future scheduling, Rivera said, will depend on how Monday's case-load goes. Those who need medication refills or want to speak to a doctor about a condition are encouraged to contact Rivera at clinic@ithacahealth.org or via phone at (607) 330-1254.
"Space is limited and all you need is at least a cell phone with a camera," Rivera continued. "At this moment we do not know when we will be conducting another clinic, Scheduling will depend on how things go tomorrow. Thank you, say safe and healthy."
Luz Rivera is a great administrator and a very caring person, she makes the clinic and ithaca great.
