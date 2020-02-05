Ithaca, NY (14850)

Today

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.