The Ithaca Professional Firefighters Union has endorsed Seph Murtagh in the race for the New York State Assembly 125th District seat.
Murtagh has previously received the endorsement of Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick. He is pursuing the Democratic nomination for the Assembly seat vacated by Barbara Lifton's retirement, who he works for as communications manager.
“This is a critical time for New York State, and it’s important that we send leaders to Albany who have a demonstrated track record of support for first responders,” said Brian Quadrozzi, President of IAFF Local 737. “After careful consideration, we believe Seph Murtagh is the candidate who best fits that role. Seph cares deeply for his constituents, he’s been a leader on the Ithaca Common Council, and he will make a great representative in the Assembly. We’re proud to endorse him.”
Kevin Koehler, the vice president of IAFF Local 737, said it is the first time that the union has endorsed a candidate for elected office in 15 years.
“We realize this is an important race, and we came to this decision after working closely with Seph to improve public safety in Ithaca," Koehler said. "He’s shown consistent support for the work that we do, taking the time to learn about our profession and going to bat for us on the Common Council. With all the support he’s showed us, the least we could do is support him in his journey to the Assembly.”
“I’m very honored to receive this endorsement,” Murtagh said in a press release. “A few years ago, I participated in Fire Opps 101, a hands-on training course that gives elected officials an insight into the unique challenges that firefighters face every day on the job. I didn’t quite know what I was getting myself into. It was hard work and physically challenging. But it was an incredible experience and it left a lasting impression on me. Thanks to what I learned from the training, I was able to become a stronger and better-informed advocate for the firefighters on the Ithaca Common Council. These are dark and challenging times, and it’s so important that we support our first responders. I’ve been proud to give that support at the local level, and I will continue to be a strong advocate for them in Albany.”
