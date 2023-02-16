On Wednesday night Ithaca firefighters responded to a call to investigate smoke in a building on the Commons in Downtown Ithaca.
Ithaca Fire Rescue said that “smoke was found from the basement all the way up into the third floor“ and that firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate the hidden flames within the walls. It took about 30 minutes to locate the fire. The cause remains unknown and it currently under investigation by the IFD.
Ithaca Fire Lieutenant Jim Wheal said, “crews worked to make sure that [the fire] did not extend deeper into the building“ and that “nobody was hurt and a minimum amount of damage to the building occurred.”
According to Wheal, the fire department says that they were able to respond to the situation before it got out of hand thanks to an “alert employee who saw a light haze of smoke in the basement and called for help early.”
Wheal continued saying that Cayuga Heights and Lansing fire departments were on stand by in case they needed assistance, and that Bangs Ambulance provided a crew at the scene.
