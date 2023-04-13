At around 2:00 p.m. on April 12 the Ithaca Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of College Ave in the City of Ithaca to rescue an individual with a serious leg injury from a construction site.
The East Hill engine company crew responded to the scene and found that the individual was in a construction area on the upper floor of a new building with limited and difficult access to get down.
The crew made the decision to request Ladder 932 to bring the patient down to the ground safely. While Ladder 932 responded and set up in the street, the crew provided medical care to the injured individual.
The operation resulted in the temporary closure of College Ave to traffic and the entire operation lasted about 40 minutes. Bangs Ambulance provided additional care and transported the patient to the hospital.
The individual was transported to a regional hospital for treatment. It is currently unknown what the individuals relationship to the construction site is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.