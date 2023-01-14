Ithaca Fire Rescue Responds to South Hill Fire

Early in the morning on January 14, Tompkins County 911 received a report of smoke billowing from a large house in the 700 block of South Aurora St in the City of Ithaca.
The first arriving units reported smoke showing from the address and went to work making an interior attack. There were occupants inside that were evacuated, and they are accounted for and uninjured.
The fire was difficult to locate in the walls and ceilings, so crews needed to open many spaces to control the significant amount of fire. IFD had the blaze under control in about 45 minutes, but crews remained on scene until around 10:00 am ensuring the fire was out.
Firefighters contended with hidden fire, cold temperatures, and traffic on South Aurora Street. IFD would like to remind drivers to do their best to avoid emergency vehicles that are stopped with their red lights activated.
The hydrant used was across the street, so supply line was laid across Route 96B. The street has since been reopened.
A third alarm was struck which brought off-duty Ithaca firefighters who were deployed to the scene and covered additional alarms. Newfield Fire also provided an engine crew that stood by in the city for about an hour.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, and IFD’s Fire Investigation Unit is on scene working at this time. Two Ithaca firefighters suffered minor injuries during the incident. Cayuga Heights and Lansing Fire both stood by in their stations in case Ithaca needed assistance with additional alarms. Ithaca Police, Bangs Ambulance, NYSEG, and the Red Cross all assisted with resources on the scene.
