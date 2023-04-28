At roughly 10 p.m. on April 27, the Ithaca Fire Department responded to several calls regarding a large structure fire in the city’s homeless encampment on the outskirts of the first ward known as the “Jungle”. The fire occurred in a wooded area behind the Agway on Fulton Street.
The Jungle is an unsanctioned homeless encampment which does not have one central location. It consists of several campsites that are scattered throughout the woods tucked between the railroad and big box stores in the Titus Flats area.
Many of the campsites are not accessible by road which makes it difficult for emergency services to reach people in need of assistance. As a result, Ithaca Fire Rescue dispatched two engines to a location on Fulton Street and stretched over 1,100 feet of hose to reach the blaze.
“That was the biggest problem for us. Having to use so much hose or get so far back in there because you can’t drive a vehicle back there,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wheal.
According to Wheal, first responders from the Ithaca Fire and Police Departments were on the scene for about 90 minutes before the fire was extinguished.
Wheal said that fire nearly completely consumed the structure, but that “nobody was inside the makeshift structure and no injuries occurred.”
The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation into its origins is ongoing. However, Wheal said that it could be difficult to find the cause of the fire since the structure was nearly completely destroyed during the blaze.
In response to the fire, First Ward Common Council member Cynthia Brock said that the TIDES proposal to create a designated encampment site in the “Jungle” that was brought forward by a volunteer working group last year “would have reduced the likelihood of people living in unsafe structures and would have provided opportunities for people to not only live in a safe environment, but also have immediate access to emergency resources.”
Brock continued saying that the fire “highlights the vulnerable conditions that people are living within when they are forced to live in these makeshift encampments and cobble together ways to keep themselves warm and insulated from the elements.”
The TIDES proposal called for creating a partnership between the city and several community organizations to build shelters, a kitchen, bathroom and shower facilities in an area near the woods around Southwest Park.
If implemented, the plan would have seen the construction of about 25 cabins to provide safe structures for those living in the encampments. Additionally, it would have provided 24/7 on-site management, including security personnel tasked with ensuring that emergency services would have safe access to the area.
The city has not shown any signs of supporting the TIDES proposal, and has been developing other responses to homelessness in the “Jungle” such as a pilot project that could potentially bring showers and bathrooms to the area, but not provide permanent living structures.
