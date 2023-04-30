At around 3 p.m. on April 30, Ithaca Fire Rescue was dispatched to the intersection of West Lincoln Street and Dey Street for a loud noise that was followed by the loss of power in the area.
An engine company responded to the area to investigate. While on scene, the crew found that a NYSEG supply line had fallen from the pole and onto a house service line. As they were looking for a specific address number to provide to NYSEG for their response, activated smoke detectors were heard in the area.
Firefighters investigated and found smoke and fire in an affected house. The engine lieutenant immediately requested additional resources and a third alarm was struck. This brought the entire on-duty shift to the scene, called in off-duty Ithaca firefighters, and requested units from surrounding fire departments to cover additional calls.
Two hose lines were stretched, a dog was rescued, and the fire was extinguished. A search of the house found that nobody was home, and no one was injured in the operation. Firefighters opened walls and ceilings to make sure that there was no additional fire to be addressed.
NYSEG also responded to the scene to address electrical issues while Ithaca Fire’s fire investigators attempted to determine what the cause and origin were. The off-duty Ithaca Firefighters, Cayuga Heights Fire, and Newfield Fire units handled multiple additional calls in the City during the incident. Ithaca Police and Bangs Ambulance provided support on the scene.
