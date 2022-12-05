ITHACA, NY, December 5, 2022-- Just after 6:00am this morning, Ithaca Fire was dispatched to 151 Dryden Road in the City of Ithaca for a fire alarm with multiple calls reporting a fire on the third floor.
A second alarm was immediately transmitted which brings in off duty members to supplement the on-duty shift. The engine crew from the East Hill station arrived first and reported that they had heavy smoke on the third floor. Additional arriving units brought staff and equipment to the floor and a handline was stretched to the apartment.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and the entire building was searched for occupants. Many occupants were located and evacuated by fire personnel. One individual was treated and transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported.
As of 11:00am, occupants of the building are still not able to reoccupy their apartments as IFD fire investigation crews, building crews, and the Ithaca Building Department are working through the building to see what areas are safe. There is extensive fire, smoke, and water damage.
Residents are sheltering in multiple areas around Collegetown and Cornell has a large bus on scene for anyone that needs to stay warm. Ithaca Police, Bangs Ambulance, Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit, Red Cross volunteers, Salvation Army volunteers, Cornell Crisis workers, and New York State Electric and Gas all responded to the scene to assist.
Both Cayuga Heights Fire and Newfield Fire stood by at Ithaca’s Central Station to cover additional calls. The cause of the fire is under investigation. An update will be made as soon as more information is known.
