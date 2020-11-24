The Ithaca Fire Department is urging people to be safe this Thanksgiving, especially with increased activity in the kitchen. According to IFD, the average number of home fires on Thansgiving Day is usually double the average number of fires in homes all other days.
Safety tips from the IFD include:
- Stay in the home when cooking your turkey and check on it frequently.
- Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stovetop so you can keep an eye on the food.
- Keep children away from the stove and from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from hot vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.
- Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.
- Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children.
- Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.
- Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button
For those using turkey fryers, the IFD provided even more specific tips:
- Turkey fryers can easily tip over, spilling hot cooking oil over a large area.
- An overfilled cooking pot will cause cooking oil to spill when the turkey is put in, and a partially frozen turkey will cause cooking oil to splatter when put in the pot.
- Even a small amount of cooking oil spilling on a hot burner can cause a large fire.
- Without thermostat controls, deep fryers can overheat oil to the point of starting a fire.
- The sides of the cooking pot, lid and pot handles can get dangerously hot.
