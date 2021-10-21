Halloween is an exciting time of year for kids, and to help ensure they have a safe holiday, here are some tips from the Ithaca Fire Department.
Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and Trick-or-Treat bags for greater visibility. Because masks can limit or block eyesight, consider non-toxic makeup as a safer alternative. When shopping for costumes and accessories, purchase those with a label clearly indicating they are flame resistant. Have a flashlight with fresh batteries for all children and their escorts. Teach children how to call 9-1-1 if they have an emergency or become lost.
Carving a Pumpkin
Small children should never carve pumpkins. Children can draw a face with markers, then parents can do the cutting. Consider using a flashlight or glow stick instead of a candle to light your pumpkin. Candlelit pumpkins should be placed on a sturdy table, away from curtains and other flammable objects, and should never be left unattended.
On the Trick-Or-Treat Trail:
A parent or responsible adult should always accompany young children on their neighborhood rounds. If your older children are going alone, plan and review the route that is acceptable to you. Agree on a specific time when they should return home. Only go to homes with a porch light on and never enter a home or car for a treat. Stay in a group and communicate where they will be going. Carry a cell phone for quick communication. Remain on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the far edge of the roadway facing traffic.
