Ithaca Fire Department swears in new firefighters.

ITHACA, NY, -- The Ithaca Fire Department has welcomed two new firefighters to its ranks and also recognized recent promotions of two of its own at a recent swearing in ceremony.
The ceremony occurred on November 23rd and was held at IFD’s Central Station and was officiated by Mayor Laura Lewis. Both Sophia Janowsky and Brian Christensen are new to the department and working their way through a demanding training program. Both have already attended the New York State Fire Academy and are well on their way to being assigned to a shift near the first of the year.
Lt Robert Shepherd was promoted on January 2nd, 2022 and works in the department’s training bureau. Lt Nicholas Raponi was promoted March 6th, 2022 and is currently assigned to the C shift and works at the East Hill Station.
