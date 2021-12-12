ITHACA, NY -- At about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Ithaca Firefighters were called to the 500 block of College Avenue in Ithaca to rescue an individual in the Cascadilla Gorge. First arriving units met with law enforcement and identified that the victim was injured and in an unsafe position. Firefighters used ropes and a ladder to make their way to the victim and secure them to rope for safety. Bangs Ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Cornell Police, Ithaca Police, and Cornell Environmental Health and Safety were also on the scene. The operation closed College Avenue and the rescue lasted about an hour.
Ithaca Fire Department makes rope rescue in Cascadilla Gorge
- Staff Report
