Cascadilla Gorge
Casey Martin

ITHACA, NY -- At about 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Ithaca Firefighters were called to the 500 block of College Avenue in Ithaca to rescue an individual in the Cascadilla Gorge. First arriving units met with law enforcement and identified that the victim was injured and in an unsafe position. Firefighters used ropes and a ladder to make their way to the victim and secure them to rope for safety.  Bangs Ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.  Cornell Police, Ithaca Police, and Cornell Environmental Health and Safety were also on the scene. The operation closed College Avenue and the rescue lasted about an hour. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Recommended for you