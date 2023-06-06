A fire broke out in a blacksmith shop on Owego Street between Tioga and Aurora Streets in Ithaca on November 28, 1819. The fire resulted in the destruction of the shop, a barn — both owned by Miles Seymour — along with two additional buildings. It also took the life of David Beers, who died as a result of injuries sustained while fighting the fire.
In 1819, there were no hydrants, alarms, or firefighting equipment to combat the infernos that would wreak havoc on the Ithaca’s buildings, which were constructed mostly of wood and stone. When fires occurred, the only action citizens of the fledgling city could take was to form a bucket brigade and carry water from the nearest creek, flume, or well to the scene of the blaze.
As fires became a regular occurrence with the onset of industry, leaders in Ithaca voted to purchase a hand pumper, twenty-seven feet of leather hose, a nozzle, and rope to pull it all by hand on June 6, 1823. It was then that the first volunteer fire company in the Village of Ithaca was formed.
Throughout the 1800’s the fire company grew, expanding into numerous companies that serviced different areas of the village. The companies acquired fleets of horses to pull the carriages that would haul firefighting equipment so that firefighters no longer had to pull it all by hand. By the early 1900s, the first automobile hose cart was purchased and horses were slowly phased out of the fire service by the 1920s.
In the 200 years that have passed since the purchase of the first-hand pump and hose, Ithaca’s fire department has grown into a service that responds to more than 5,000 incidents every year. The City has benefitted from the service of thousands of members and the department has continuously adapted to the growing needs of the community.
Today Ithaca Fire Rescue is one of just two career fire departments in Tompkins County. It is made up of a combination of 64 career firefighters, an administrative coordinator, six active volunteer firefighters, and several fire police. It operates every day of the year with a minimum staff of 11 career personnel at any given time. The department's protection district covers a range of roughly 33 square miles and a population upwards of 90,000.
Professional firefighters provide fire, rescue, medical, fire prevention, and many other services to the residents, workers, students, and visitors of the Town and City of Ithaca, as well as surrounding communities throughout the county.
As Ithaca Fire Rescue celebrates its 200th year, Assistant Chief James Wheal is asking residents to “take a moment to reflect on the service and sacrifice of the past and present members of the Department who have responded to calls for help every single day and night for the last 200 years.”
He continued saying, “We honor and recognize the Department’s members that lost their lives in service during these 200 years and all those who have devoted their life’s work to this Department. We thank you for your support and look forward to continuing to provide the highest-quality fire services for the next 200 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.