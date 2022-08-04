City of Ithaca Fire Chief C. Thomas Parsons has announced his retirement, effective August 27, 2022, according to a statement released by the City. Chief Parsons has served as Fire Chief for the past 10 years, and his service to the Ithaca Fire Department and the greater Ithaca community totals nearly 40 years. The statement notes that Parson's leadership guided the Fire Department through numerous opportunities and challenges that come with being home to Cornell University and Ithaca College; tourist attractions which include special events, gorges, and other natural features; increased populations; and substantial development in both the City and Town of Ithaca. Chief Parson’s primary focus, according to the statement, has always been on fire prevention and public safety.
“The city would like to thank Chief Tom Parsons for his dedication to the Ithaca Fire Department and to our community. I want to express my gratitude to the Chief for his years of service” said Acting Mayor Laura Lewis.
“It has been a privilege and pleasure to serve the City of Ithaca in the capacity of Fire Chief for the last 10 years”, Chief Tom Parsons said in a statement today. “I have been honored since 1985 to work with dedicated, highly skilled, and motivated firefighters and officers within the Ithaca Fire Department. Working within the Fire Department has been tremendously rewarding and I would like to thank the leadership of both the City of Ithaca and the Town of Ithaca but most importantly the community that I have served, who have supported the mission and values of the Ithaca Fire Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.