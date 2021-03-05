This year's Ithaca Festival is canceled again due to the current health crisis. Any fees will be rolled over to next year's event. That also applies to fees from the 2020 year.
Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to organizers at IthacaFestival@IthacaFestival.org. Organizers say they are looking forward for the community to gather together next year.
This report originally ran on WENY.com on March 5.
