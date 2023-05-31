Get ready to kick off your summer celebrations at the 2023 Ithaca Festival which will take place in downtown Ithaca from June first through fourth. The festival will feature a wide variety of events for community members to enjoy with friends and family. The Ithaca Festival welcomes and encourages all artists regardless of race, gender, ability, or means, to submit work that truly reflects the beautiful diversity of our community.
Because most college students are out of Ithaca during this festival, at its core, Ithaca Festival is closest to Ithaca’s spirit. This is where you will really see your neighbors out and about in all their glory. This year, the festival’s presenting sponsor is Maguire Family of auto dealerships along with supporting sponsorships from Wegmans, Cayuga Health and Ithaca Beer. The festival is also supported by Tompkins County Tourism, the Community Arts Partnership, and local businesses like Cooper Electric, Leafliter, Finger Lakes Wealth Management, Tompkins Community Bank, Stebel Planning Group, Argos Inn and South Hill Cider.
Since 1977, the Ithaca Festival has welcomed summer by celebrating the artist in everyone. Artists of all styles and disciplines are invited to participate regardless of past work or ability. Over 1,000 talented local musicians, painters, dancers, clowns, community groups, and ensembles perform throughout the Ithaca Festival weekend. Festival attendees can enjoy multiple stages of entertainment, some special kid’s activities, a craft show, a parade, a local film festival, an arts for social justice area, and delicious festival food at various locations.
Festival Director Selena Hodom has said that “The events are suitable for all people of all ages and the festival focuses on the arts and celebrating all things Ithaca.” Hodum added, “Since the pandemic, this is really the first time we will all be together without restrictions. There was still some hesitation last year and we do hope people come out and see what a joy it is to celebrate with the community.”
Hodum continued saying, “We have tons of amazing local talent, the parade, our food vendors, non-profit groups, dancers, crafters, live artists and silent disco. We really do have it all.”
The theme for this year's festival is “Planet Ithaca” and all participants have been encouraged to design their own space-age displays for festival attendees to enjoy. According to festival organizers, “We encourage you to explore any approach to your work and help us celebrate a bright and vibrant future. Wherever this idea takes you, is exactly what we are looking for. We will look for designs with color, vibrancy, and creativity.” Local artist Carson Williams has been chosen to feature artwork throughout the event.
According to Hodum, “The theme this year was supposed to encourage a fun out of this world party. There are many other ways it can be interpreted and all of them are correct. That is the fun spirit behind it. To some folks it triggered thoughts of Carl Sagan, or Mother Earth. The idea was to come up with something that would inspire some fun art and community participation.”
The festival will begin on June first at 6 p.m. with a parade sponsored by Cayuga Health. The parade will feature an array of community organizations and customized floats that will make their way along Cayuga Street — where it starts near Lincoln Street and travels towards the Commons ending on Buffalo Street.
Festival organizers have said that the “Mission is to provide entertainment…[and] enhance community awareness of those many causes, activities, and quirks that are part of the Ithaca community. And do this safely with over 2,000 participants in the Parade.”
Throughout the weekend, the festival will feature over 70 live performances on four stages throughout the city. Following the parade on June 1, local funk band The Comb Down will perform a set at the Bernie Milton Pavillion on the Ithaca Commons. Local band the Gun Poets will perform at the Bernie Milton Pavillion on June 2 at 7:45 p.m. June 3 will feature Maddy Wash and the Blind Spots at the Pavillion starting at 7:45 p.m. and the festival will be closed out by Sing Trece and the Stone Cold Miracle on June 4.
The Ithaca Fest Comedy Festival will also be taking place from June first through third with 12 shows across three venues throughout the city. The comedy shows can be seen at The Downstairs, Center Ithaca, and Ithaca ArtHaus.
In addition to the parade and live performances, the festival will also feature the Spring Craft Fair with nearly one hundred local and regional vendors showcasing their unique creations. The craft fair will be open from June second to June fourth.
Craft Show Hours of Operation:
Friday 12 PM - 6 PM
Saturday 10 AM - 6 PM
Sunday 10 AM - 5 PM
Hodum has said that “the craft fair will feature artisans from everywhere and is jam packed this year. Everything from hand painted items, to leather making, clay and stonework and jewelry. There are so many unique crafters and the Downtown Ithaca Alliance has done a great job bringing it together.”
The festival is free to attend, and Hodum says that “The best thing to do in support is to purchase from the festival merch booth, buy your button, and purchase from our beer garden if you are over 21. All of the proceeds directly support the festival.”
Hodum continued saying that “Sponsoring the festival is always a great way to support, as well as donating directly. The Ithaca Festival is a 501c3 and is a tax deductible organization and a lot of people don't realize that we are not a city program.”
Hodum added that “The city of Ithaca is amazing and very supportive but the festival is not funded with city taxes or funds. I think if people realize that they would support much more. With our expenses doubling in some places and tripling in others, it is always a challenge to keep the festival properly funded to keep it going. so please support if you can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
This is a space for civil feedback and conversation. A few guidelines: 1. be kind and courteous. 2. no hate speech or bullying. 3. no promotions or spam. If necessary, we will ban members who do not abide by these standards.