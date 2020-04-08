The beloved annual Ithaca Festival has been officially postponed as a result of the coronavirus.
The decision was announced today in a press release from new executive director Selena Hodom. The event will now be held August 27-30 instead of May 28-31.
"In light of the current outbreak of Covid-19, the Ithaca Festival will be moved to a new date in late August," Hodom wrote in the release. "This will ideally provide a safer and healthier time for us to celebrate. The decision is based on information obtained from NYS, CDC, NIH and the Public Health Department that social distancing measures need to be extended at this time."
Hodom had previously spoken about the possibility of a cancellation or postponement, saying that it would be a tough financial blow for the festival but that hopefully long-term funding solutions would be able to fill the gaps. Future participants are still encouraged to be a part of the proceedings in August.
"Participants are encouraged to reach out to the festival to confirm availability for our new dates via email ithacafestival@ithacafestival.org," Hodom wrote. "We look forward to an amazing event that will 'Celebrate the artist in Everyone' when the time comes."
Ithaca Fest has had its share of financial struggles over the last several years, having also cycled through executive directors and board members as different solutions were attempted. Their decision comes after the Finger Lakes Thaw Festival was canceled, but while the Grassroots Festival is still selling tickets as if it is going to take place.
