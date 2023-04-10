The Ithaca Farmers Market opened to the public at its waterfront location in the Pavilion at Steamboat Landing on April first, 2023. The market has operated since 1973 and is celebrating its 50th year of serving the community.
The market's 50th year is set up to be an interesting one as it is considering reopening their mid-week downtown market in DeWitt Park, in addition to their satellite market at East Hill. The DeWitt Park market was a popular downtown destination, but it was forced to close due to COVID-19 restrictions that limited customers.
At the beginning of March, the market announced that they would be seeking community input through an online survey to understand whether or not residents would be interested in attending a midweek downtown market. On March 28, it was announced that the survey would remain open until April 7, 2023.
The survey asks residents to consider if they would prefer the midweek market to be held on Tuesdays or Thursdays, if the hours should be from 11am to 2pm or from 3pm to 6pm and if it should be held at DeWitt Park — as it was before the pandemic — or in a new location on the 100 block of West State/MLK Street?
The marketing coordinator for the Farmers Market, Carie Cuinn, issued a press release saying that so far, according to the survey “customers are mainly looking for prepared foods and a good variety of farm products.” Cuinn continued saying, “Once the community votes are tallied, [the market] will work with their vendors to ensure they can properly fill this need before moving forward with a final decision.”
According to Cuinn, “Ithaca Farmers Market will announce their results in May 2023, and if they decide to reopen the downtown market, Ithaca could see it later this year.”
The link to the community survey can be accessed here.
While the future of a downtown midweek farmers market remains uncertain, Cuinn has encouraged residents to visit the market on the waterfront in the Pavillion at Steamboat Landing to experience the “wide variety of products” from within 30 miles of Ithaca.
Products include: farm-raised meat, eggs, and dairy; fresh vegetables and fruit; locally-gathered honey and locally-prepared staples like jelly and sauces; bread, pastries and other baked goods; wine, hard apple cider and mushroom spirits; as well as live plants and the best selection of hot food and art.
Throughout the month of April the market will be open on Saturdays from 9am to 3pm and starting on May 7 the hours on Sunday will range from 10am to 3pm.
The Market at Steamboat Landing operates rain or shine, from April through December each year. It features more than 80 unique local vendors at each market, plus live outdoor music — weather permitting. The market has space for parking, and easy access via public transit on TCAT Route 13.
The Ithaca Farmers Market Organizational Manager, Kelly Sauve, recently said “The farmers market organization wouldn't survive without its community and in this 50th season we look forward to celebrating with you all, hosting fun events and featuring non profits, including our very own Friends of Market.”
Sauve continued saying, “We think this year will be the best one yet as customers shop the best food, art and groceries within 30 miles while also learning about great community resources and enjoying being together.”
Operations Manager at the Farmers Market, Cassidy Graham has said, “In our 2023 season, we are happy to welcome several new vendors to our IFM community who offer an exciting variety of new products.”
Graham continued saying, “If you stop by Steamboat Landing this season, you will find kombucha and hard ciders from Redbyrd Orchard Cider; nursery trees, plants, and seasonal produce from Perry City Orchard & Nursery; an array of honey products from Picaflor Farm; chicken wings from Wally's Wings and Things; and plenty more! We will continue to add new vendors to our roster throughout the 2023 season so you'll be sure to find new products, as well as all of your favorite classics, every time you visit us at Steamboat Landing this season.”
The Pavilion at Steamboat Landing is located at 545 3rd Street, Ithaca, NY 14850. Saturday market hours are 9AM to 3PM beginning April 1, 2023. The market will reopen on Sundays beginning in May 2023.
To learn more visit the Ithaca Farmers Market website or follow the Farmers Market on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
