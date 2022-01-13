ITHACA, NY -- The Ithaca Winter Farmers Market kicked off its third go-around at the Triphammer Mall on Jan. 8, this time with an expanded operation.
During its first two years at the mall, the market set up shop just in the atrium in front of Ithaca Bakery. However, this year, in addition to that atrium, the market featured vendors in the atrium in front of the Ithaca Reuse Center.
“We are able to catch people who are coming into the reuse center,” she said. “We’re just a lot more visible. It’s giving us room for more vendors, but still being able to do it in that safe way so we’re allowing more customers to have more space between each other.”
While the majority of the vendors (32 in total that Saturday) could be found in the Ithaca Bakery atrium, visitors could still peruse and shop a wide variety of products from the vendors in the Ithaca Reuse Center atrium, whether it was mushroom-based vodkas from Mushroom Spirits Distillery or a spread of different flavored hot sauces from Mojo’s Sauce.
“We started off pretty strong … and we relaunched our online marketplace as well,” Market Manager Kelly Sauve said. “We had quite a few orders on that. I was pretty busy just helping our staff get reacclimated to how that process works, but we were really pleased, and I think the customers were getting used to us being over at Triphammer, which is really nice.”
The market is continuing to offer its online shopping platform to its customers, which it first established last year. Individuals have the option to purchase products from the winter market online (https://ithacamarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/Products) and drive over to the mall to pick their orders up curbside.
“We saw a huge jump in orders this past week than we had during the main [market hours], which is sort of anticipated, but you never know,” Sauve said. “Sometimes it’s hard to predict customer shopping patterns, but I think the surge in cases in our county has made people maybe a little more nervous about coming to shop inside.”
One bonus for customers this winter is being able to use one’s Electron Benefits Transfer (EBT) card on the online marketplace in addition to in person. EBT card users will also be able to receive and use “Fresh Connect Checks” from the market. For every five dollars spent at the market, individuals will receive a two-dollar Fresh Connect Check to spend as well.
While the success from the winter market’s opening day was a wonderful sight, Sauve said she is mainly focused on keeping the market open through its entire scheduled season, which has been a challenge in years past due to the COVID-10 pandemic.
“The past [few] years … has really just been making sure we’re keeping abreast of all the local health trends and the local and state health guidelines and keeping everyone safe,” she said. “I think we’ll be able to do that, even though we’re in those two atrium spots.”
“It’s only our third year at Triphammer, and we’re trying to find our groove during the pandemic, which is a little bit of a challenge. But I think we’re doing a pretty good job.”
The winter market takes place every Saturday at the mall from now until March 26. Regular market hours are 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Curbside pickup for online orders occurs from noon to 2 p.m.
The list of vendors is updated every Friday at 8 p.m. To view the upcoming list of vendors, one can visit: https://ithacamarket.com/markets/winter-market/
