ITHACA, NY -- Chances are if you’ve walked around one of the local Ithaca neighborhoods, you might have spotted something that resembles a large mailbox filled to the brim with books. These Little Free Libraries, which are public book exchanges started by people or organizations, require just a weather-proof container to get started. Yet, the stories from these libraries come just as much from the books that people borrow as the people behind these small spaces.
Corinne Stern, owner of FLOOF Collage pARTy!, wanted her Little Free Library (135 Burleigh Dr., Ithaca) to reflect her artwork and her passion for reusing recycled materials. A while back, she found a wooden doll house, abandoned on the side of the road, which she knew would be perfect.
Using a bit of engineering and clever crafting, she maneuvered a piece of leftover tin roofing to cover the dollhouse’s roof, acrylic panes from her photography to waterproof the sides, CDs to make it sparkle, and piano keys to prop open the roof when people want to look inside. The handle to open the library? A high-heeled shoe from friends of hers who are shoe reps.
“I’m an artist and an individualist — I didn’t want mine to be like anyone else’s,” Stern said, adding that she also wanted her library to be like an extension of her art shop. “With the pandemic, I can’t have art parties, so I was hoping it would attract people to look at my shop and say ‘oooh wonder what this is?’”
Casey Carr’s library (403 Highgate Rd., Ithaca) is handcrafted and unique as well, which her friends Vikki and Dave made for her in exchange for one of her handmade quilts. Her Little Free Library, designed to look like her home, is filled with windows that are painted to represent a different room or person in Carr’s family. The windows also unintentionally represent Carr’s view of reading “as a window into the world.”
Through her window in her actual home, Carr enjoys getting to see people stopping and peering into her library. She recounted one instance of a dad and his 3-year-old daughter picking out a book. After the daughter found one, her father scooped her up and put her on his shoulders. “She balanced the book on his head and read while they continued walking along,” Carr said, laughing.
For Flannery Hysjulien, those small moments generated by the Little Free Library were part of the reason why she wanted to build one. She stated that she “loves things that encourage me to slow down and take a closer look.”
Her library (225 Fall Creek Dr., Ithaca) is dedicated to her father, who she describes as a “gentle and generous man, a teacher, poet and book lover,” and who passed away from brain cancer in 2018. “Many summer days of my childhood were spent with my dad in the cool corner of a used bookstore, thrift shop or library,” Hysjulien said. “After his death, creating a Little Free Library felt like an opportunity to honor my dad and nurture community. “
Especially during the pandemic, Stern, Carr and Hysjulien all mentioned the joy of getting to connect with others through the shared language of books. For Stern, it’s the excitement of knowing her books could be anywhere in Ithaca and potentially even passed along around the world. For Carr, she loves the idea of books being owned not by one person, but by the community. Hysjulien describes lending out books as like giving a piece of herself to others.
“When we share books with neighbors and strangers, we practice — in a very small way — letting go of things we love, sharing our resources, nurturing curiosity and building community,” Hysjulien stated.
