On March 24, the Ithaca chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) — the largest socialist organization in the country — announced five endorsements for candidates running for the Ithaca City Common Council.
According to the press release announcing the endorsements, “All of these candidates demonstrate a commitment to putting people over profit, fighting for working-class Ithacans, and governing in concert with their constituents and social movements for justice and liberation.”
There are currently two members of the Common Council that are endorsed by the Ithaca DSA — Jorge DeFendini and Phoebe Brown. Tompkins County Legislator Veronica Pillar has also been endorsed by the Ithaca DSA.
The organization hopes it can take advantage of a transformational year for the Common Council that will see every member's position expire when the clock strikes midnight on December 31st, 2023. As a result, in addition to endorsing incumbents DeFendini and Brown the DSA has endorsed three new candidates — West Fox, Kayla Matos and Nathan Sitaraman.
West Fox is running for the two-year seat to represent Ithaca's 2nd Ward on the Common Council. They will be running against Kris Haines-Sharp and Aryeal Jackson.
When asked why they were running, Fox said “Common Council deserves to have more diverse voices. As a formerly unhoused, progressive, queer, socialist candidate I can add to the diversity on the Council. Public safety is a central concern of mine, and I hope to use my organizing experience to engage Ithacans in a grassroots effort to better know our immediate neighbors and keep our streets busy and safe."
In addition to receiving an endorsement from the Ithaca DSA, Kayla Matos has also been endorsed by the New York Working Families Party. Matos will be running for the four-year term to represent Ithaca’s 1st Ward on the Common Council, which will see the Southside Community Center Deputy Director face off against longtime Common Council member Cynthia Brock.
Cornell University Scientist and candidate for Ithaca’s 3rd Ward on the Common Council, Nathan Sitaraman, has also received an endorsement from the Ithaca DSA. Sitaraman has said that he is “proud to be part of this passionate, diverse, and visionary group of progressive candidates. Together we can shift the balance of power from wealthy institutions and investors to represent a broader spectrum of Ithacans.”
The Chair of the IDSA Electoral and Legislative Committee, Katie Sims — who won over 25% of the vote in her first run for Mayor last November — said “These candidates are all united by a vision to transform our local government to from one that prioritizes business interests and profit to one that puts people first.” Sims continued saying that “They’re going to strive tirelessly to improve conditions for workers, tenants and homeless Ithacans, people of color, trans and queer people, because they come from these experiences and know what solutions are needed."
DeFendini has said, “When I was sworn in 2021 alongside Ms Phoebe, we were the only DSA Electeds on Council and we had to learn the job while doing it. Thankfully, this new slate of candidates won’t have to face the learning curve alone."
Brown is running for re-election in Ithaca’s 1st Ward as a result of redistricting. “I want to finish what I started last term, representing the most vulnerable. I want to be the voice, in local government, for those who are not comfortable using theirs,” said Brown.
