On Sunday at 10:12 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 200 Block of East Green Street for a report of a vehicle hitting a nearby building. Officers arrived on scene and conducted an active investigation after which the at fault driver, Ernest J Grant, was found to be intoxicated.
Officers arrested Ernest Grant for Driving While Intoxicated. Ernest Grant initially was resisting arrest; however, Officers were able to take him into custody without injuries.
Ernest was transported back to the Ithaca Police Department where he was processed and subsequently released to a sober third party.
Ernest Grant – was arrested for the following offenses:
- Driving While Intoxicated – NYS V and T Law - Misdemeanor
- Resisting Arrest – NY Penal Law – Misdemeanor
- Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations
Damage caused to the involved building was observed to be minor and was documented on scene by Officers.
Any witnesses to this incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department.
