The Tompkins County DMV location in Ithaca will resume in-person interactions by appointment starting Monday, June 15.
CDL permit tests will be the only driving tests conducted for the time being. The DMV has been closed for the last several months since the coronavirus pandemic began and in-person interactions were widely restricted.
According to the county's announcement, appointments can be made for the following transactions:
- Standard, REAL ID and Enhanced licenses or non-driver ID cards
- First time applications for non-driver identification cards
- Application for CDL permits
- Conditional or Restricted Licenses
- New registrations
Appointments can be made at this link. Meanwhile, information can be found at the DMV website.
In order to access the building, people must wear a mask to enter the building and keep it on, plus maintain six feet of social distance. Drop-boxes in the foyer can be used for license plate surrenders, title only, new registrations and registration renewals. The mailing address is Tompkins County DMV at 301 Third Street, Ithaca, NY 14850, and the office can be contacted at (607) 278-7187, though the phones are only getting answered on Monday-Friday in the morning.
