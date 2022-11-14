On Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:50 PM Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Floral Ave. for a report of a car versus bicycle crash. Upon arrival, police investigation found that the injured cyclist was unconscious with trauma to their head. The driver of the involved vehicle was located on scene and is cooperating with the police. The victim was transported to an area Trauma Center and is listed in critical condition.
The bicyclist in this crash has been identified as Carlette Crowe, 59 years old from Ithaca, NY. In a satement, the Ithaca Police Department said, “Mr. Crowe has succumbed to the injuries as a result of the crash that occurred on Monday evening.”
The Ithaca Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation into the events that led to Mr. Crowe’s death. At this time there have been no arrests and no tickets. Anyone with information that may assist the Crash Team is asked to contact the Ithaca Police through the ways listed below.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips
